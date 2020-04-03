|
|
Julia Shissler
ELMWOOD – Julia A. Shissler, 65, of Elmwood, passed away at 4:24 a.m., on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born December 15, 1954, in Libertyville, IL, to Frederick and Elizabeth (Howard) McCoy.
She married Tom Shissler on May 25, 1973, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elmwood. He survives.
She is also survived by three sons, Jack (Jen) Shissler of Canton, IL, Andrew (Wei) Shissler of Wheaton, IL, and Adam (Lauren) Shissler of Topeka, IL; one brother, Alan (Suzanne) McCoy; three sisters, Valerie (Randy) Blodgett, Jill (Jim) Fries, and Jody (Todd) Werneberg; and six grandchildren, Ian, Brynn, Ashley, Aaron, Graham, and Elise.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Julia worked at Ruppman's Marketing and Daley Insurance. She was also a member of the Prairie Quilters and the Peoria County Farm Bureau.
Julia's journey in life ended March 28, 2020, but the memories we had with her will be etched in our souls for eternity. She somehow handled her final days with class and dignity and rarely complained. She loved her family and often spoke about how sorry she was she couldn't go on. She enjoyed traveling earlier in life from the western mountains to the coast of Maine, from the Caribbean beaches to Hawaiian Islands, and from Canada to the Gulf. She had a variety of interests at home cooking holiday meals, baking, sewing, gardening, and playing games on the computer. She enjoyed playing computer games like Farming Game, Bingo, and Candy Crush late into the night. She had many great recipes, and she achieved blue ribbons at county fairs for cookies, candy, and vegetables. Julia was an accomplished quilter and created too many to count quilts and baby blankets. Through all of these things, she strived for perfection and refused to accept mediocrity. She had a unique sense of humor and always enjoyed a good or bad joke. Throughout her life, her children and grandchildren were the focal point of her life. It seemed she could never stop buying presents at Christmas time and birthdays when she was able to shop in stores or online. So, now as she is gone from our lives, we want to always remember this remarkably talented and wonderful woman. May she rest in peace.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
To leave online condolences, please visit oakshinesfuneralhome.com
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020