Juliann Klokkenga

TREMONT - Juliann (Tucholski Richter) Klokkenga, 55, of Tremont, IL, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family, whom she greatly cherished.

Juli was born on July 17, 1965, in Buffalo, NY, to Edward and Judith Tucholski. She grew up in Buffalo, and completed her schooling there, including earning her college degree from Buffalo State University. Juli had a successful 33-year career with State Farm Insurance, having a positive impact on customers and co-workers alike.

Her greatest pride came from her two daughters, Marissa and Rachel. Juli was a devoted and loving mother that was able to embrace their individualism, while creating a loving bond that kept them close, yet let them confidently soar at the same time. She also opened her heart and home to their friends, affectionally earning the nickname of "Jewlz."

In March of 2014, Juli married the love of her life, Jeff Klokkenga, who survives. She gained three more wonderful daughters, Brittany, Kasey and Tina, who brought so much joy to her life.

Juli's life is best summarized as love, light and laughter. Love present in her words and actions, whether interacting with a stranger, friend or family member; light from her strong faith shown through her beautiful smile and positive words; and a laugh that was contagious, lending to bringing happiness to those around her.

Juli loved spending time surrounded by her friends and family; she always brought everyone together. She loved convertible rides to Eli's coffee shop, boat rides at the Ozarks, dancing to whatever song was playing and spending all her time with her children and grandchildren, whom she loved with her whole heart.

Juli was an active member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Emden, IL, and donated her free time to the Easter Seals.

She is survived by her two daughters, Marissa (Neiko) Mullens of Nashville, TN, and Rachel Richter (fiance, Cole Bumpus) of Chicago IL; step-daughters, Brittany (John) Zeigler of Delavan IL, Kasey (Andrew) Rankin and Tina Klokkenga of Mackinaw IL; 4 grandchildren, Mason (10) and Reagan (9) Zeigler, Chloe Gibbens (5) and Evelyn Rankin (2); brother, Edward (Eva) Tucholski of Anapolis, MD; sister, Linda Moskal of Buffalo, NY; stepfather, Robert "Bob" Zon of Hopedale, IL; multiple nieces and nephews; many close friends; and her fur babies, Redbrand and Moe Moe.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden. Pastor John Schurter will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, also at the church. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store