Julianna M. Damm
1931 - 2020
PEORIA -- Julianna M. Damm, age 88, of Peoria, passed away at 12:17 PM on Friday, August 7, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Born October 12, 1931 in St. Rose, IL, she was a daughter to Anton and Louisa Liening Rosen. Julianna married Leonard Damm on October 15, 1951 in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2000. Julianna worked as a nurse's aide from 1971 to 1993 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. She was a master crossword puzzler who always knew the odd answers to questions. She was an avid reader who enjoyed cooking for her family, sewing, and in her younger years, gardening. Julianna cherished the times she spent as a homemaker spending time with her family. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include four children: Barb (Steve) Overend of Trivoli, Shirley (James) Gaffney of Peoria, Gene (Kim) Damm of East Peoria and Cindy (Gerry) Finger of Maryville, TN; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Julianna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leonard, one grandson, two brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Mark Catholic Church. Msgr. Brian Brownsey will officiate and entombment will follow in Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials in Julianna's memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
AUG
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
