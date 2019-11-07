Home

Julie A. Threw Obituary
Julie A. Threw
FARMINGTON – Julie A. Threw, 72, of Farmington, passed away at 7:34 PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at her residence. She was born on December 12, 1946 to Helen Patterson. She married William G. Threw on March 28, 1969 in Farmington, he preceded her in death on June 13, 2012.
Julie was also preceded in death by her mother, Helen Patterson, one granddaughter, Samantha, one sister, Jan (Robby) Bigliazzi and her father and mother in law, Glen and Stella Threw.
Surviving are three daughters, Tonya (Sean) Terrell of Davenport, IA, Michelle (Beau Bewley) Threw of Yates City, and Rachel (Eric) Edwards of Peoria; and three grandchildren, Alex, Kelsey, and Kiley.
Julie farmed with her husband William and also worked at Hoerr Nursery in Peoria, IL. She loved the outdoors and gardening but most importantly she loved spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends.
A visitation will be held from 4-6 PM on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL. Services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington where a visitation will be an hour prior. Rev. Kevin VanTine will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington, IL. Memorials can be made to the in Iowa City or Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
