Julie Christine Brooks
PEORIA - Julie Christine Brooks, 48, of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a nearly eight year battle with breast cancer.
Julie was born on May 29, 1972, in Dearborn, MI, to Ronald and Janet (Koch) Greenway. She married Todd Brooks on September 24, 1994. He survives, along with one daughter, Madison Brooks. Also surviving are her parents; her brother, Ronald (Shannon) Greenway Jr.; one grandfather, Robert Razek; and her father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Janice (Diegel) Boylan.
She was preceded in death by her grandmothers and one grandfather.
Julie was a Central Illinoisan for most of the past 33 years, but will always be a Michigander at heart. She grew up spending summers on Walloon Lake before going to the University of Illinois and graduating in 1994, then marrying Todd four months later.
She was one of the most creative people you'll ever meet, even starting her own business where she hand-crafted gift cards, greeting cards, hair bows and much more. There was literally nothing she couldn't do and often times at craft fairs would say, "I don't want to buy that, I can make it even better." She had a love of many things in life, including her Mossy Girls and Brooks Tribe, Walloon Lake, shopping Spoon River Drive, annual family vacations to Walt Disney World, and most of all, being Madie's mom. The best time of her life was being involved in school activities or as Swim Mom, keeping everyone organized. Whatever was needed for Madie, her classroom or her team, Julie was there to provide.
Julie was diagnosed with breast cancer on April 15, 2013, and waged an incredible battle, even going cancer free for over four years before the disease returned in 2018. She never wanted to be anyone's hero or a poster-child for breast cancer, she just wanted to beat the disease and live her life with her family. She never once asked "Why me?"or complained. Instead, she trusted that God would guide her life and the impact it would have on others or that they would have on her. She ended up teaching thousands of people how to live a faith-filled life by the example she showed daily and loving with her whole heart. She taught us all how to get the most out of life every day, in spite of being faced with long odds and all of the horrible side-effects that come with battling cancer. She believed that, if she could live life to the fullest while battling surgeries, tests, treatments, losing her hair multiple times and all the drugs she had to take to live, there's no reason others couldn't do the same. All it took was faith and a will to move forward. We started a Facebook page to more easily share her updates with family and friends that grew to 7,000-plus viewers, simply because of her strength, faith, love and humor through incredible adversity. She set an example we should all follow.
A funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, with Fr. Stephen Willard officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the church, with further visitation a half hour prior to the mass on Wednesday. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care in Peoria.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com
