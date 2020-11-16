1/1
Julie L. Blume
EAST PEORIA - Julie Lynn Blume, age 58, of East Peoria, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her home.
Julie was born on September 5, 1962, in Peoria, IL, to James G. and Judith E. (Pearson) Kelley. She married Robert W. Blume on June 6, 2015, at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Chillicothe.
Surviving are her husband, Robert; her mother, Judith Kelley of Chillicothe; her son, Cody Brown of Glasford, IL; her sister, Shannon (Shannon) Kelley-Curry of Nashville, TN; and her nephew, Colton Kraft of Nashville, TN.
She was preceded in death by her father, James.
Julie worked in the billing department for OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for 15 years. She was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church and she enjoyed bowling, dancing and traveling, especially to Yellowstone and Jackson Hole, WY. Julie had a witty personality and was loved by many. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
A private service will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Chillicothe, with the Rev. Linda Strader officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, also at St. Mark Lutheran Church from 10 to 11 a.m. Wearing of face covering and social distancing will be in effect. Burial will be held at a later date at Aspen Hill Cemetery in Jackson Hole, WY.
Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or to her church.
Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
