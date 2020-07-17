Julie Linne
PEORIA – Julie T. Linne, 69, of Peoria passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Country Comfort Retirement Home in Elmwood, IL, due to complications from Alzheimer's.
She was born October 6, 1950, in Peoria, IL, to Donald and Lucille (Dunne) Rogy. She married Terry D. Linne on December 27, 1969, in Peoria. He survives.
Julie is also survived by three children, Amy (Jim) Capes of Maple Grove, MN, Brian (Marci) Linne of Edwards, IL, and Lisa (Eric Walhmark) Linne of Aurora, IL.; seven grandchildren, Hannah Capes, Jakob Capes, Emily Linne, Luke Linne, Sara Linne, Matthew Carney, and Lauren Carney; two sisters, Mary (Dick) Van Norman of Peoria, IL, and Sue (Randy) Brenenstall of Peoria, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Lucille (Dunne) Rogy; three brothers, Donald "Gene" Rogy, Richard "Dick" Rogy and Thomas "Tom" Rogy; and one sister Kathleen "Kathy" Armato.
Julie was a graduate of Academy of our Lady/Spalding Institute and a lifetime resident of Peoria. She most recently worked as an office manager for Tom Smith Plumbing prior to her retirement.
You could often find Julie throwing strikes at the bowling alley or taking second base on the softball field. Julie was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan attending many games and finally succeeded in converting her Chicago Cub loving husband, Terry to cheer for the Cardinals too. She also enjoyed the Bradley Braves and had season tickets for many seasons. She was a devoted grandmother and supported her grandkids in all of their activities attending many volleyball, basketball, football, softball, lacrosse, hockey and band competitions.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Wright and Salmon Mortuary at 2416 N. North St., Peoria, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Country Comfort Retirement Home in Elmwood, IL or the charity of your choice
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com
