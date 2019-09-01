|
|
Julie Price
EUREKA - Julie L. Price, 53, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 1:48 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at her residence, with her family by her side.
She was born on May 31, 1966, in Peoria, IL, a daughter of William and Doris Spellious Jones. She married Tom Price on October 5, 1985, in Chillicothe, IL. He survives.
Survivors also include two sons, Dan (Liz) Price of Abilene, TX, and Dylan (Michaiah) Price of Eureka; one daughter, Stephanie (Jeffrey) Douglass of Bloomington; mother and stepfather, Doris (Carroll) Pruitt of East Peoria; one sister, Sandy Vogelsang of Peoria; one brother, Keith (Elissa) Jones of Chillicothe; and two grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Julie enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
Julie was a member of the Eureka Christian Church, where her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Pastor Jennie Churchman will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Cremation will be accorded.
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Neuroendocrine Cancer Awareness Network.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019