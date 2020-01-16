|
|
Julie Reining
STANFORD – Julie Lea Reining, 69 of Stanford, IL passed away on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, surrounded by her loving family.
Her visitation will be Friday January 17, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Minier Christian Church. The funeral will follow on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the church. Pastor Rusty Richards will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Stanford.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.
Julie was born in Cambridge, Ohio, to Paul Alan and Joy Lou Noakes. She married Andy Reining in Stanford on August 15, 1981. He survives as well as their children, Emily Reining of Bloomington and Keaton (Cassie Miller) Reining of Minier; four siblings, Perry (Suzy) Noakes of Charlotte, NC, Paul (Leann) Noakes of Hendersonville, NC, Johanna (Jerry) Boersma of Merritt Island, FL, and Amy (Ralf) Seilis of Holland Landing, Ontario, Canada; and a sister-in-law, Melinda Smith of Stanford, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents.
After graduating from Wheeling High School, Julie attended Illinois State University where she graduated with a degree is Special Education. She taught nearly 35 years for District 87. She spent the first half of her career as a Special Education teacher at Sarah Raymond School and lastly taught Kindergarten at Oakland Elementary. She retired in 2006.
Julie loved her life on the farm. She was proud of tending to her landscaping and enjoyed gardening especially when it came to harvesting her tomatoes and potatoes. She could never resist music with a good beat and dancing on the dance floor. Having been taught by her grandmother to sew, she developed a passion for making quilts. She especially enjoyed making them for her great nieces and great nephews. She also enjoyed being able to winter in Florida sitting by the pool reading a good book. She loved being a wife, mother, aunt, and friend.
She was a former member of both Stanford United Presbyterian Church and Calvary United Methodist Church in Normal.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Allin Township Rescue Squad and/or Illinois Cancer Care.
Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020