June Ann Walter Carlson
PEORIA - June Ann Walter Carlson, 99, of Peoria passed away on January 27, 2020 at Lutheran Hillside Village where she had resided for 10 years. She was born in Peoria on June 26, 1920 to Robert and Martha Walter. She attended Peoria schools, graduated from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing and then attended graduate school in nursing at the University Of Minnesota. It was here she met her future husband, Dr. M.O. Carlson. Married in Peoria during WW II, they returned to Peoria following the war.
She is survived by her son, Bruce (Ann) Carlson, grandson Steven (Nikki) Carlson and great-granddaughter Kennedy, daughter Susan Murray, grandchildren Kristen (Ben) Murray, and Andrew (Carrie) Murray and great-grandson Owen. Also surviving is her brother-in-law Luverne Carlson of Slayton, Minnesota as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her husband and her brother Robert (Jeanette) Walter.
June loved her nursing profession and worked as a nurse during WW II at University of Minnesota hospitals and in Idaho Falls where her husband was assigned prior to his deployment overseas. Upon returning to Peoria, she maintained an affiliation with Methodist Hospital and later entered occupational health nursing at Caterpillar. She was a member of the Peoria Visiting Nurses Association. Additionally she was active in many Peoria organizations including Dental Wives Auxiliary, Peoria Garden Club, Friendship House Board of Directors, 50 year member of PEO chapter FB, as well as the Boy Scout and Girl Scout organizations. She was highly involved in many activities of the University Avenue United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, fishing, laughter, playing cards and creating a home where friends and family gathered for lovingly prepared meals. Her platters of Christmas cookies and breads were legendary among her friends and neighbors.
June was a genteel and gracious lady who lived her life in service to others. She was an inspiration to those around her and lived by treating others as she would wish to be treated. Her strong Christian faith was her foundation and sustained her throughout life. June has been released from earth's trials and tribulations. She will be deeply missed and continually loved in the memories she leaves behind.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the dedicated and tireless caregivers in the skilled nursing facility at Lutheran Hillside Village. Their support and tender care made such a difference in June's final years. The support of the Unity Point Hospice members provided great comfort to June and her family.
A visitation will be held at Waters of Life Chapel at Lutheran Hillside Village on February 3, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 A.M. A private Graveside Burial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Memorial Program, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, or to PEO Educational Loan Fund, PEO Executive Office, Treasurer's Dept, 3700 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312, or University United Methodist Church, 2828 N. University Ave., Peoria, IL 61604.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020