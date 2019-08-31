|
|
June Anne Skillestad
PEORIA - June Anne Skillestad, age 96, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Chillicothe.
June was born on May 27, 1923, in Peoria, IL, to Glenn and Leila L. (Thorn) Hendryx. She married Wayne A. Skillestad on December 1, 1951, and he preceded her in death on November 23, 1992.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and one brother, Dean Hendryx.
Surviving are her children, Susan Skillestad of Peoria, IL, Gary Skillestad of Hayward, WI, and Dennis Skillestad of Chillicothe, IL; four grandchildren, Brett (Sara) Skillestad, Jay Skillestad, Hannah (Taylor) Miller and Gary Wayne Skillestad II; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Rona June Miller.
June worked for J.G. O'Brien Printing and the Federal Bankruptcy Court. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, the American Legion and the Mossville United Methodist Church. When her children were in school, June was very active in the Mossville Grade School as a room mother, helped with school functions and attended many of her kid's sporting events. June was an avid pan fisherman and Chicago Cubs fan and she enjoyed gardening. June and Wayne also loved to go dancing together.
Services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Mossville United Methodist Church, the VFW Auxiliary and the .
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019