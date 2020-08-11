June Carter
PEORIA HEIGHTS - June S. Carter, 78, of Peoria Heights, IL, passed away at 3:29 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Loft Rehabilitation Center in Eureka, IL.
June was born on March 31, 1942, in Horse Branch, KY, the daughter of William and Delora Leach Stewart. She married Earl J. Carter on July 9, 1988, in Peoria. He passed away on October 24, 2018. Two sisters and two brothers also preceded her in death.
Surviving are one son, Kenneth (Betsy) Callahan of Maquon, WI; one daughter, Beverly Callahan of Cooksville, IL; one step-son, Tim (Karen) Carter of Dunlap, IL; and one step-daughter, Elizabeth (Blake) Blumenshine of Washington, IL. Also surviving are six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and two sisters, Dora (Jerry) Babb of Heyworth and Linda Skidmore of Kappa.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A private service will be held at a later date. Affordable Funeral & Cremation Services of Central Illinois is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com
