1/1
June Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Carter
PEORIA HEIGHTS - June S. Carter, 78, of Peoria Heights, IL, passed away at 3:29 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Loft Rehabilitation Center in Eureka, IL.
June was born on March 31, 1942, in Horse Branch, KY, the daughter of William and Delora Leach Stewart. She married Earl J. Carter on July 9, 1988, in Peoria. He passed away on October 24, 2018. Two sisters and two brothers also preceded her in death.
Surviving are one son, Kenneth (Betsy) Callahan of Maquon, WI; one daughter, Beverly Callahan of Cooksville, IL; one step-son, Tim (Karen) Carter of Dunlap, IL; and one step-daughter, Elizabeth (Blake) Blumenshine of Washington, IL. Also surviving are six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and two sisters, Dora (Jerry) Babb of Heyworth and Linda Skidmore of Kappa.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A private service will be held at a later date. Affordable Funeral & Cremation Services of Central Illinois is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61548
(309) 688-5000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved