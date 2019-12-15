|
June Grayeb
PEORIA – June Eleanor Grayeb, 95 of Peoria passed away peacefully at 3:02 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, with family by her bedside.
June was born on July 26, 1924 in Peoria, IL to Grace (Slusher) and Robert W. "Bob" Tarbell. She married Charles William Grayeb in Peoria, IL. He preceded her in death in May of 1994. June had been a lifelong resident of Peoria and poured her life and love into the community.
Surviving are three children: Patricia C. McClain of Morton; Constance E. and (Rob) Copeland of Peoria; and Charles V. Grayeb of Peoria.
Six grandchildren: Jack and (Robin) Barger of Lacon; Karen and (Tim) Worner of Metamora; Sandra and (David) Rohde of Waukesha, WI; Kenneth Jr. and (Julie) Dolan of Austin, TX; Vincent and (Judy) Barger of Port St. Lucie, FL; and Holly and (Dan) Swisher of Peoria; 19 Great-grandchildren, and 15 Great-great grandchildren.
June was well loved by all of her family, neighbors, and the community of friends that knew her. She was a wonderful and devoted Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. She had so many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren that she lovingly referred to them as her "Rabbit Babies". She loved and cared for all of her family well throughout the years.
June loved being a career woman and graduated from Beauty School becoming a Hairdresser for several years during her early days before marrying and raising her family. She also became a real estate broker and established her own business, 'June Grayeb Realty' in Peoria. June was talented in and loved: oil painting, sewing, knitting, crocheting, crafts, baking and cooking for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed as "The Matriarch" of the family.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 3601 N North St. Peoria, 61604, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, with Family Greeting from 1-2 p.m. and a Memorial Service from 2-3 p.m.
The family wishes to extend a special 'Thank You' to the OSF Hospice Home, and all the personnel that gently and lovingly cared for her, and us, during her last days.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in her name, and mailed to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 IL- 91, Peoria, IL 61615. Condolences for her family may be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019