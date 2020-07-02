1/1
June Harris
1942 - 2020
June Harris
MORTON – June M. Harris, 78, of Morton, passed away on June 29, 2020, at Lakeside Rehab and Healthcare in East Peoria. June was born on June 1, 1942, in Chicago, Ill., to David and Amelia Schneider. She married Don Harris on August 4, 1968 in Galesburg, Ill.
She is survived by her husband Don of Morton; one daughter Mary Ann (Gary) Redhead of Morton; one grandson, Dr. John Redhead of Millis, Mass.; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Redhead of Chicago; one brother, William Schneider of Elgin, Ill.; and one sister, Patti Pruett of Hanson, Idaho.
June was preceded in death by two sons, Donald Edward Harris II and Ronald Arthur Harris, one brother, David Schneider and two sisters, Barbara Cameron and Melinda Friederich.
June was an active member of First Mennonite Church in Morton where she quilted and helped with the school kit program for many years.
She was a wonderful cook. June had a lifelong gift of sending greeting cards and special occasion cards to the family.
Family and friends were always June's first priority.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at First Mennonite Church in Morton, with Pastor Aaron Yoder officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial of cremated remains will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and memorial service and masks are recommended.
Memorials may be made to First Mennonite Church in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
First Mennonite Church
JUL
7
Memorial service
10:30 AM
First Mennonite Church
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
