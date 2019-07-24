Home

June Lewis


1934 - 2019
June Lewis Obituary
June Lewis
PEORIA - June M. Lewis, 85, formerly of Morton, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
June was born on March 25, 1934, to Everett and Vera (Kickhoeffer) Griffin, in DeLand, Fla. She married David A. Lewis on January 23, 1955, in West Peoria.
Surviving are her husband, David; her children, Karen (Dave) Franklin of Chardon, Ohio, Barbara (Mike) Getz of Morton and Jim (Julie) Lewis of St. Louis, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son, David E. Lewis; one grandchild, Caitlyn Lewis; and one sister, Genevieve Piquard.
June enjoyed traveling and fishing and was an avid reader and collector. She always put her family first.
A public visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A private funeral service and burial will be held at a later time. Burial will be in Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Morton Community Foundation for the Morton Impact Fund.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 24 to July 26, 2019
