June M. Abraham
1928 - 2020
PEORIA - June M. Abraham, 92, of Peoria passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
She was born on May 27, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, to Joseph and Amelia Shay. She married George L. Abraham on July 25, 1953, in Akron, Ohio.
She is survived by four children, Valerie (Frank) Starshak of Prairie View, IL, Karen (Lamar) Lawson-Harris of Hanna City, IL, Shellee Abraham of Peoria, IL, and John Abraham of Peoria, IL; nine grandchildren, Charlie (Amie) Lawson, Jamie (Jerimy) Hanlin, Elizabeth Starshak, Megan (Andy) Starshak, Racheal (Andy) Keighin and Hollie, Sean, Alyssa and Josh Abraham; and six great-grandchildren, Kyler, Marisa, Jerimy, Morgan, Olivia and Mia. She is also survived by one sister, Kathleen Shay of Akron, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Gloria Barak; and brother, Larry Shay.
She was employed at St. Joseph's Home in Peoria for 20 years. She was a member of St. Sharbel's Church, St. Sharbel's Ladies Sodality and the Itoo Club.
June enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends and especially her grandchildren. She loved cooking and baking cookies for the holidays. She also enjoyed playing cards and trips to Las Vegas and the casinos.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at St. Sharbel's Church. Chorbishop Faouzi Elia will officiate and burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. COVID and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Memorials in June's memory may be made to St. Sharbel's Church or the Alzheimer's Association.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Sharbel's Church
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Sharbel's Church
NOV
17
Burial
St. Joseph's Cemetery
