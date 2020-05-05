|
|
June Marilyn Mingus
MAPLETON - June Marilyn Mingus, age 88, passed away at her home in Mapleton at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born to Lloyd and Elizabeth (Edens) Grage on July 2, 1931 in Peoria. She married Walter Lloyd Mingus on March 28, 1950 in Peoria, and he survives.
Marilyn is also survived by her children, Dave (Candra) Mingus of East Peoria, John (Debra) Mingus of Mapleton, and June (Joseph) Bembenek of Mapleton; four grandsons, Seth, Jonathan, Adam, and Johnathan "Gus"; and seven great-grandchildren, Julia, Maks, Jolie, Kate, Jackson, Lincoln, and Lucille.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Lloyd Jr.
She was a homemaker, a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Peoria, and a member of Femmes Unir Bartonville Women's Club for many years. Marilyn loved her Lord and Savior. She truly appreciated and enjoyed His many creations – Family, friends, God's nature, and her cat Priscilla. She lived her faith serving God each and every day, and was an inspiration and blessing to all who knew and loved her. She was the best mother and grandmother.
A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, and burial will take place at Parkview Cemetery. Gary Deiters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 5 to May 7, 2020