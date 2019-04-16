|
June Schmidgall
METAMORA - June "Lillian" Schmidgall, 83, of Metamora, formerly of rural Morton, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.
June was born on September 1, 1935, in Decatur to Ernest and Pauline (Crain) Bond. She married Don Schmidgall on September 5, 1954.
June is survived by her husband of 64 years, Don; one daughter, Pat (Myron) Graber of Secor; two sons, Alan Schmidgall of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Scott (Laura) Schmidgall of Deer Creek; one sister-in-law, Jan Bond of Morton; five grandsons, Adam (Ashley) Graber, Andy (Emily) Graber, Brad (Katie) Schmidgall, Eric (Danielle) Schmidgall and Matt (Erika) Schmidgall; and 9 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Natalie June, Zachary and Ben Graber and Manning, Macoy, Madison, Monroe and Mackenzie Schmidgall. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was looking forward to welcoming one more great-granddaughter this fall.
Her brother, Jack Bond, preceded her in death.
June worked as a bank teller for many years while raising her family. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandma and great-grandma who was cherished by her family. She was active in many social organizations, including Mackinaw Red Hatters, Tazewell County Home Extension and over 25 years in the Sigma Alpha Sorority. When she and Don left the farm, they moved to Snyder Village Cottages, where she was quite the social butterfly, volunteering and participating in many social activities. June was well-known for her coconut cream pie and apple dumplings.
She was a member of the Deer Creek Baptist Church. Her kindness and gentle spirit will be missed by her family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Steve Evans officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton. June enjoyed her time at Snyder Village and a memorial service will be held there at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Deer Creek Baptist Church or Snyder Village.
To view June's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019