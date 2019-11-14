|
Junette Rose Seiler
PEORIA — Junette Rose Seiler, age 86, of Peoria passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at 11:47 p.m. at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born Feb. 18, 1933, in Peoria to D. Paul and Ioline (Koerner) Checklin. She married Russell Seiler on Nov. 11, 1951, in Peoria. He passed away Oct. 22, 2006, in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Clinton Seiler; and two sisters, Elsie Thompson and Margaret Checklin.
Survivors include one daughter, Judy (Tom) Reiter of Bloomington, one son, Stephen (Lois) Seiler of Peoria, and four grandchildren, Clinton (Krysten) Reiter of Bloomington, Cindy Reiter of Bloomington, Joseph (Jianna) Seiler of Ames, IA, and Jennifer Seiler of Peoria.
Junette was a member and very active at the Parkview United Church of Christ. She was also a member of the Illinois Valley Porcelain Art Guild, Illinois World of China Painters, International Porcelain Art Teachers, the Red Hat Society, and the Eastern Star.
Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019