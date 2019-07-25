|
Justin Wallace
EAST PEORIA - Justin Daniel Wallace, 34, of Perryville, MO, the son of an East Peoria resident, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
He was born October 19, 1984 in Decatur, Illinois to Robert L. Wallace of Decatur, IL and Deborah (Davidson) Schneider of East Peoria, IL.
He was self-employed. Justin loved being with his children. He was a hard worker. Justin was a free spirit and loved the outdoors.
Survivors include his father and step mother Robert L. (Colette) Wallace and mother and step father Deborah (David) Schneider; two sons and three daughters, Cailey Eaton, Bryndon Wallace, Havyn Meador, Jace Wallace and Zoe Wallace; two brothers, Bryce Sleeter and Brandon Schneider; girlfriend, Misty Rolens; and two step-daughters, Carlie Littleton and Mabel Hasty of Perryville; grandparents, Wendell (Sharon) Wallace, Marilyn Wallace and Danny (Karen) Davidson; step grandparents, Gene (Betsy) Cross, and Richard (Sharon) Schneider. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27 at Ford & Young Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until time of celebration of Life Memorial Service at 11 a.m.
An additional celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date in Mt. Zion, IL.
Contributions may be given to the Memorial Fund for Justin's Children at any Busey Bank location.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 25 to July 27, 2019