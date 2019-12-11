|
Kaitlyn Guard Crowe
PEKIN - Kaitlyn M. (Katie, Kate, Katie Bug) Guard Crowe, 20, of rural Pekin, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Groveland Township, Tazewell County.
Born on Oct. 18, 1999, in Peoria, Katie was raised and adopted by her adoring maternal grandparents, Jim and Debbie Crowe of Pekin. They survive.
Also surviving are Katie's great-grandma, Judy Miller; Katie's two brothers, Daniel and Casey Guard; her sister, Abigail Hankins; and two aunts, Cassie Weiss (Henry Garcia) of Bartonville and Tiffany (Lee) Lollar of Chillicothe. Katie also has four cousins that she adored, Corey'anna and Kelvin Lollar of Chillicothe and Gabe Weiss and Gabe Garcia of Bartonville. Katie also has numerous, great-aunts, uncles and cousins that she leaves behind.
Katie was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Terry Miller; as well as great-grandparents, Charles and Betty Crowe.
Katie was a CNA (Sept. 2019) and was pursuing a nursing degree at ICC. She graduated from Tremont High School in 2018, where she was active in theatre production.
Katie loved animals, helping others, drawing, archery, writing, telling stores, gaming online with friends and anime. She loved binge watching her favorite shows and was always up for discussing fantasy/sci-fi movies. She always had a smile on her face and was known in her family for pulling pranks and being the jokester. Katie could always be found helping her younger cousins learn to draw, color and swim. Katie never met a stranger and was better because of it. She trusted and loved everyone she met and would give the world to anyone who was lucky enough to call her a friend. Katie wanted nothing more than to graduate as a nurse, and help other people.
While 20 seems so young, Katie was blessed to experience things some people never experience in a lifetime. She traveled often, made friends easily, was loved deeply by her family and touched the lives of so many, without trying or noticing the impact she had on others.
In the words of on of her favorite doctors, Dr. Who, "I am and always will be the optimist. The hoper of far flung hopes, and the dreamer, of improbable dreams."
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. W. Lloyd Brock will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. A celebration of life will follow the burial at the Elks Club, in West Peoria.
Katie was always an advocate for animals and anti-bullying. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554; or Keegan's Krew Anti-Bullying Campaign.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019