Kaitlyn Rolett
CHILLICOTHE - Kaitlyn D. Rolett (Bubbles), 23, of Chillicothe passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Kaitlyn was born on June 26, 1996, the daughter of LeAnne Oliver and Robert Rolett.
She is survived by her mother, LeAnne (Justin) Oliver of Chillicothe; father, Robert (Michelle) Rolett of Union, MO; two sisters, Jessica McClain of Keokuk, IA, and Brittany (Alec) DeBord of Princeville; and one brother, Jacob Rolett of Keokuk, IA.
Kaitlyn was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Michael McClain and John Rolett.
A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Chillicothe City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. COVID guidelines will be followed. Kaitlyn's online obituary may be viewed at www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.