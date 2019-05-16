|
|
Karan Hurst
PEKIN — Karan Elizabeth (Aleshire) Hurst, age 74, formerly of Pekin, passed away on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at home in Montevallo, Alabama.
She was born to the late Edwin and Elizabeth (Peacock) Aleshire on January 12, 1944.
Karan is preceded in death by her sister Laura Gayle Aleshire. Karan is survived by two daughters, Alicia "Ali" (Alan, deceased) Hubbard and Julie McKinney, along with three grandchildren, Chloe (16), Parker (15) and Lauren (13). She is also survived by sister Christine Aleshire of Peoria, brother Steven Aleshire (Diane) of Pekin, and David Aleshire of Manito. She leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends.
Karan was a long-time resident of Central Illinois. She attended Pekin Community High School, graduating with the class of 1961. She was a dedicated employee throughout her career with the Pekin School District, Caterpillar, Inc., Tazewell County and eventually the State of Illinois. She was an active member of the community, whether it was volunteering at her daughters' schools or helping with fundraisers for various charitable organizations. She was a past member of DAR.
Karan retired to Alabama in 2005, where she could be near her daughters and grandchildren, making many dear friends there as was her usual way. Karan had a fine appreciation for art and found the beauty in life, enjoying not only the big moments, but the small ones as well. She was a true optimist as anyone who remembers her bright smile and contagious laughter can attest to.
Karan loved people and making meaningful connections with others. Her integrity was unsurpassed.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Holiday Inn and Suites, 101 Holiday St., East Peoria, Illinois. Please join us for refreshments as we gather to share our favorite memories of Karan and a life well lived.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 16 to May 18, 2019