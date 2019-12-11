|
Kareen Mae Alexander
PEORIA - Ms. Kareen Mae Alexander, 67, of Peoria, IL, transitioned from this life to her heavenly home at 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Heddington Oaks Nursing Home in West Peoria, IL.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Simons Mortuary, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Arthur Williams Sr. will officiate. An inurnment will be held at Historic Springdale Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortury.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019