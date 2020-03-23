|
|
Karen Catton
WASHINGTON - Karen S. Catton, 60, of Washington passed away peacefully at 6:55 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her residence, with her family by her side.
She was born on November 4, 1959, in Gary, IN, the daughter of Walter and Mary Alice LaGrow. She married Floyd L. Catton on September 28, 2012, in Pekin.
Surviving are her husband of Washington; her parents; and two daughters, Elizabeth (Brock) Heider and Emily Barry, both of Washington. Also surviving are three step-sons, Zachary (Ashley) Catton of Kentucky and David Catton and Taylor Catton, both of Peoria; one brother, Jeff (Nancy) LaGrow of Morton; and two sisters, Laura Patkus of Illinois and Julianne (Andy) Thompson of Connecticut. She was the best grandmother to her 8 grandchildren, Blake, Addison, Henry, Harper, Aria, Mika, Makiya and Amaranth.
Karen attended St. Cajetan Grade School in Chicago and was a graduate of Morton High School. She proudly devoted 25 years as a Secretary for Washington Community High School, where she was known for her cantankerous personality and love of John Wayne, as well as her festive decor and food spreads for every occasion.
She was an extremely devoted and loving mother, but her most favorite people called her "Grandma"/"Memaw." Karen was an amazing grandmother who always made the perfect birthday cakes, gave the perfect gifts and never failed to have a new and exciting project to work on. It was no secret that she was one proud Grandma who loved to attend all of her grandchildren's activities.
Karen enjoyed camping, fishing, Westerns, baking and crafts. She loved being outdoors, watching birds and spending time in her flower beds and vegetable garden. Karen often spoke of her dream to have a "cabin in the woods," but her true "happy place" was at the lake. Karen was strong, determined and a fighter to the end. She will be deeply missed by all whom loved her.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020