Karen Davis Obituary
Karen Davis
WASHINGTON - Karen Jo Davis, 79, of Washington, IL, passed away at 12:44 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on June 30, 1939, in Peoria, the daughter of Clifford and Margaret Warren Graves. She married Samuel Davis on August 23, 1975. He passed away on March 21, 2013.
One daughter, Carey Knight; three brothers; and one sister also preceded her in death.
Surviving are three daughters, Janet (Bob) Goble of Knoxville, TN, and Cynthia (Roger) Armstrong and Patricia Halstead Ward, both of Maryville, TN; and one son, Gerald "Jerry" (Jeanne) Davis of Washington, IL. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Karen worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company for 29 years before retiring in 2001. She was a member of Beverly Manor Baptist Church in Washington. Karen enjoyed many things in life, including quilting and sewing, but especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Pastor Jason Shults will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.
Memorials in her name may be given to Beverly Manor Baptist Church, 209 Vohland St., Washington, IL 61571.
To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 4 to June 6, 2019
