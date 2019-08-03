|
Karen Fulte
EL PASO - Karen L. Fulte, 70, of El Paso passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her home.
Karen was born in Hammond, Indiana, the daughter of Arthur G. Fulte Jr. and Lorraine M. Matakiewicz Fulte.
Karen is survived by her aunt, Dolores Fulte, and her cousin, Janet (Ralph) Fulte Papesh, both of Munster, IN; and cousin, Carrie (Tom) Fulte-Meyer of Alexandria, VA. Also surviving are Janet's daughter, Morgan Papesh; and Carrie's son, Samuel Meyer.
She was a graduate of Indiana University and became an elementary school teacher in Indiana.
She also served for a time as a teacher for the children of American military members in Germany. She was a dedicated teacher who always went above and beyond for her "children." Karen later became a State Farm insurance agent in El Paso, Illinois, and her office was located under the 2nd story birthplace of Archbishop Fulton John Sheen. Promoting the bishop and his heritage then became Karen's passion. Following her retirement, she founded the Archbishop Fulton John Sheen Spiritual Centre and established the Bishop Fulton Sheen Museum in El Paso.
Karen graciously hosted many visitors and pilgrims at the Museum and worked with great dedication to promote the cause for the Bishop's canonization, including a visit to Rome to meet Pope Francis in 2018.
She was also working with her good friend, Sam Phillipe, from Israel, to help dedicate a peace park near Jerusalem in honor of her parents, which will also include a memorial to Bishop Fulton Sheen.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and her uncle, Marion "Red" Fulte.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Ridgelawn Funeral Home of Gary, IN, is handling cremation arrangements.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019