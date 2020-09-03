1/1
Karen Hartstirn
1942 - 2020
CANTON – Karen Lynn Hartstirn, 77, of Lake Zurich, formerly of Canton and Pinckneyville, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Journey Care, in Barrington, Illinois.
She was born on, December 2, 1942, in Canton to Richard and Evelyn (Grove) Rumler, who preceded her in death.
Karen married Robert A. Hartstirn on August 25, 1963 and were married for 41 years until his passing on December 16, 2004. She was also preceded in death by two sisters; Marilyn McCullum and Sandra Patterson.
She is survived by her four daughters, Stephany Hartstirn, Stacey Hartstirn (LeAnn Koziol), Shelly Hartstirn, and Sonya Capps (Mike), a sister, Susan Todd (David) and three granddaughters, Kaylea, Morgan and Josie Gleason.
Karen was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to so many. Her family was truly her pride and joy. She loved them all dearly, but her granddaughters were her greatest treasure. Karen loved attending all their activities throughout the years.
The visitation will be held at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., with a funeral service immediately following as well as a procession to the Fairview Cemetery for on-site burial.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society Hope Lodge - St. Louis, MO or Pinckneyville United Methodist Church.
To leave online condolences or to view Karen's video tribute; please visit, www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
OAKS-HINES FUNERAL HOME
SEP
5
Funeral service
OAKS-HINES FUNERAL HOME
SEP
5
Burial
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
OAKS-HINES FUNERAL HOME
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
(309) 647-1601
