Karen Hotz
CHILLICOTHE - Karen K. Hotz, age 73, of Chillicothe passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Karen was born on August 13, 1946, in Logansport, IN, to Ernest and Marjorie (Draper) Trent. She married Jerry L. Hotz on August 2, 1969, in Toulon, IL.
Surviving are her husband, Jerry; her children, Stephanie (Ron) Renken of Milwaukee, WI, and Ryan (Heather) Hotz of Macomb, IL; three grandchildren, Cadence, Mackenzie and Easton Hotz; and her brother, Tom (Connie) Trent of Dunlap, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Karen was a hairdresser and had worked in retail before she started in the cafeteria at Illinois Valley Central High School, where she worked for several years before she retired. Karen had been a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the American Legion, Chillicothe First United Methodist Church and the German-American Central Society. Karen also loved cooking and baking and she enjoyed gathering together with family and friends.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will also be on Friday at the funeral home, beginning at 4 p.m. The Rev. Ray Harrison will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019