1/1
Karen J. Howell
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen J. Howell
MACKINAW - Karen Jean Howell (nee Sinn), age 77, of Mackinaw passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Karen was born on June 20, 1943, to Howard and Harriett McDonald Sinn in Mackinaw, Illinois. She married Ronald Howell on August 20, 1966. He survives. They recently celebrated 54 years of marriage.
Also surviving are two sons, Brian (Jennifer) Howell of North Royalton, Ohio, and Bradley (Carmen) Howell of Noblesville, Indiana; one daughter, Tamara (Matt) Tucker of Martinsville, Indiana; eight adoring grandchildren, Emily, Meg, Sophie, Cameron, Callie, Caleb, Mollie and Nolan; and one sister, Nancy Evers of Dwight.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother-in-law.
Karen was a graduate of Eureka College and an elementary music teacher, teaching 20 years in several school districts throughout her career, including Rock Island District #41 and Washington District #52, retiring in 2005. She was a gifted pianist and organist, teaching private piano and organ lessons to many students in her home studio for over 50 years. Karen served as the principal organist at Mackinaw Christian Church for many years and was a more recent member of Minier Christian Church, where she served as a pianist on the worship team. She was an avid reader and enjoyed baking with and for her family.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, at Minier Christian Church, with Minister Rusty Richards officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Social distancing will be encouraged, with masks requested. Interment will be in Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are made in memory of Karen to Minier Christian Church or Samaritan's Purse International.
Karen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, whose sacrificial heart and generosity toward her Savior, family and friends were clearly evident. To God alone be the glory.
Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Minier Christian Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Minier Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HAENSEL FUNERAL HOME
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL 61755
(309) 359-3221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HAENSEL FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved