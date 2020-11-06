Karen Janice (Seckman) Stevens
PEORIA - Karen Janice (Seckman) Stevens, age 80, of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:30 p.m. at her residence. She was born Jan. 15, 1940 in Toulon, IL to Cecil and Helen (Warren) Seckman. They preceded her in death along with one brother, Phillip, and one nephew, Matt.
She attended Woodruff High School and then graduated in the first class from Richwoods High School in 1958. In 1960, she married Bill Stevens, divorcing in 1975. She retired from Komatsu Mining Systems on April 30, 2002, after 38 years of employment.
Surviving are her daughter, Constance S. (William) Marlatt of Clio, MI, and her son, Gary M. Stevens of Wyoming, IL, granddaughters: Katherine (Kyle) Bierlein of Frankenmuth, MI, Molly (Michael) Murphy of Flushing, MI, step-granddaughter, Elizabeth (Bladen) Brannon of Spartanburg, SC, eight great-grandchildren, one niece, one nephew, and one sister-in-law.
Karen was involved in several bowling and golfing leagues in the Peoria area. She was a member of University United Methodist Church and volunteered many years at the Corner Closet resale shop. She also volunteered for the Proctor Hospital Auxiliary in Peoria beginning in 2006 until recently. Karen was very committed to the happiness of her family and so enjoyed being with them whenever possible.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Karen's life will be Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.
Burial will be at the Toulon Cemetery in Toulon, IL.
Memorial may be made to the University United Methodist Church at 2818 N. University St., Peoria, IL 61614 or St Jude Midwest Affiliate at 530 NE Glen Oak, Peoria, IL 61637
