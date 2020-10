Or Copy this URL to Share

Karen Janine York

LACON - K. Janine York passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Lacon, Illinois.

Janine was born on October 17, 1946, to Loren and Nita Frazee in Peoria, IL.

She is survived by three children, Christine Winchell of Peoria, Kathleen Stewart of Peoria and Roscoe "Roc" York of Peoria.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Erin Camille York.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store