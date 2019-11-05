|
|
Karen L. (Jackson) Lagerbloom
BELLEVUE - Karen Lee Lagerbloom, age 65, of Bellevue passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born to Albert Lee and Sue (Cooper) Jackson on June 14, 1954, in Fulton, KY, and they preceded her in death. Karen married James A. Lagerbloom on November 27, 1981, in Peoria, and they celebrated 35 years of marriage before his passing on February 5, 2018.
Karen is survived by two daughters, Paige (Gene) Stage of East Peoria and Jennifer (John) Jourdan of Peoria; siblings, Sharon (Jim) Showalter of St. Louis, Randy (Jo) Jackson of Peoria, Debbie (Chuck) Miller of Peoria and Toni (Thomas) Mitchell of Washington; and many special nieces and nephews. She was a wonderful grandma to seven grandchildren, MacKenzie, Kaleigh, Jackson, Curtis, Ryleigh, Karlee and Connor.
Karen worked as a Unit Clerk for OSF, Assistant Chief and an EMT with the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department. Watching the Chicago Cubs, coaching girls' basketball, reading, crocheting, listening to Dolly Parton, boating and going fishing were some of her favorite things to do. Karen loved her boxers, Buddy and Jack.
Karen's funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton. Pastor Jeff Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be held at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 to 10 a.m., before the service on Friday. Burial will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Please join the family in wearing your favorite MLB attire in honor of Karen's love of baseball.
Memorial donations may be made to Limestone Fire Department.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019