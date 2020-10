Karen L. WymanMACKINAW - Karen L. Wyman, 76, of Mackinaw passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home. Karen was born October 12, 1944 in Bloomington to C. Delavan and Gonia Orr Plue. They preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was one son, Duane, and two brothers.Karen is survived by one son, Danny (Missy) Wyman of Mackinaw, one daughter-in law, Tina Wyman of Mackinaw, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one sister, Sandy (Bob) Payne of Tremont.Karen last worked as a custodian for Deer Creek Mackinaw School Dist.Cremation rites will be accorded. Burial will be 2:00 PM Friday, November 13, 2020 at Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to; Mackinaw Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com