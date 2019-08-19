|
|
Karen Lane
WASHINGTON - Karen D. Lane, 59, of Washington passed away at 12:35 p.m. Friday, August 15, 2019, at her residence.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service. Burial of her remains will be in Fondulac Township Cemetery in East Peoria.
To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019