Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Karen Lane Obituary
Karen Lane
WASHINGTON - Karen D. Lane, 59, of Washington passed away at 12:35 p.m. Friday, August 15, 2019, at her residence.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service. Burial of her remains will be in Fondulac Township Cemetery in East Peoria.
To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019
