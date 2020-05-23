|
Karen Lee Muir
PEORIA - Karen Lee Muir, age 60, of Wethersfield, CT, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away on Wedneday, May 6, 2020, after complications of a life-long struggle with Juvenile Diabetes.
Born November 4, 1959, in Indianapolis, she was a daughter of Robert and Gail (Hendrickson) Muir. Karen grew up in Illinois and graduated from Richwoods High School in Peoria. She was an Illinois Scholar and graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island with a BA in Chemistry and Biology. Her career began in 1981 at the Illinois Institute of Technology. She relocated to California, where she worked for Redkin Labs and Pheonomenex. Karen's career was foreshortened by health issues and she
moved to Connecticut.
She will be sadly missed, but always remembered with love, by her longtime companion, Daniel DeBella, with whom she made her home; her parents, Robert and Gail Muir of Peoria, IL; five siblings, Linda Finney of New Hope, MN, Christine Huntress of Raymond, NH, Nancy Penk of Williamsville, IL, Steven Muir of Quincy, IL, and Brian Muir of Chicago; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her 16-year-old son, Leigh, who passed in 1999.
Karen was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 311 Wolcott Hill Road, Wethersfield, CT. Memorials may be made to her church or the American Diabetes Association. The Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester, CT, has been entrusted with care of private arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 23 to May 25, 2020