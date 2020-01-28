|
Karen Louise Fauber
PEORIA - Karen Louise Fauber, 69, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
She was born on October 14, 1950, to Elmer Perry and Edith Mae (Schertz) Fauber in Peoria, Illinois.
She is survived by her siblings, Ronald E. Fauber of East Peoria, Carol S. Hornickle (Nicholas) of Peoria and Richard A. Fauber (Marsha) of Bartonville; niece, Andrea N. Hornickle (Julie Swinehart) of LaGrange, IL; nephew, Benjamin P. (Laura) Fauber of Austin, Texas; great-nephews, Brandon and Benjamin Hornickle and Beau and August Fauber; great-niece, Emma Hornickle; aunts, Wilma Brentz and Alta Gehrke; uncle, Raymond (Eleanor) Fauber; aunt, Hazel Dyar; many cousins; and special friend, Linda "Gibby" Giberson.
Preceding her in death were her sister, Barbara J. Fauber; parents, Elmer and Edith Fauber Rentsch; and grandparents, Joseph and Pearl Schertz and Orville and Anna Fauber.
Karen attended Ten Mile, Paul Bolin and East Peoria Community High Schools, where she was active in choir, with a lovely singing voice.
Karen worked in reservations at Ozark Air Lines from 1968 to 1986, and then moved to St. Louis to work for TWA until 2001, and then American Air Lines until 2003. She also worked for Charter Cable and as an Administrative Assistant at the Village of Bel Nor, both in St. Louis. To support her interest in jewelry, she worked at Moore's Jewelers for a time.
Karen loved to travel, especially to South Africa, Hong Kong, Fiji, Australia, Europe and to Hawaii seven times.
She was a great lover of cats, with Misty, Hummer and Nemo being most special.
We wish to thank the staff at Manor Court, OSF's Gynecological/Oncology Team and Dr. Patti Deters and her team at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for their compassionate care during Karen's final challenges. A special thank you to "Gibby" for her decades of friendship and support, especially during these past few years.
Per Karen's wishes, there will be no memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 401 NE Monroe, Peoria, IL 61603; or Pets for Seniors, P.O. Box 54, Edwards, IL 61528.
Online condolences to Karen's family may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020