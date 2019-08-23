|
Karen Louise Weimer
BARTONVILLE - Karen Louise (Richards) Weimer, 68, of Bartonville, passed away at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Unity Point Health-Methodist in Peoria, surrounded by her family.
She was born Nov. 15, 1950, in Peoria to Harold "Buck" and Betty (Mohn) Richards, she married Mike Weimer on May 17, 2003 in Groveland. He passed away March 10, 2018 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her three children, Troy (Jennifer) Lawson of Pekin, Christina (Mike) Bartlett of Peoria, Waylon (Emily Dixon) Logsdon of Arkansas, and her two sisters, Jan McAllister of Peoria and Becky (Dan) Clark of Metamora. Karen leaves behind seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Karen worked at Busey Bank in Pekin. Karen enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, and playing with Bella (her puppy). She was a member of the Bartonville American Legion Post 979.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Karen's life will be Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the on behalf of Karen.
