Karen M. Dunbar
PEORIA - Karen Marlene (Eberhardt) Dunbar, age 83, of Peoria died on Monday, October 5, 2020.
She was born on April 6, 1937, in Peoria, IL, to Samuel and Persida (Bittner) Eberhardt. She attended Peoria Central High School. She was married to the love of her life, David B. Dunbar, for 50 years, before his passing in 2008.
Karen worked for JC Penney Department Store before retiring after 27 years.
She was a member of The Apostolic Christian Church of Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents; and one great-grandchild.
Karen is survived by her five children, Paula Harrison and husband, Troy, Tracy, of Metamora, IL, Kimberly Gepford and husband, Richard, of Yukon, OK, Julie Giles and husband, Roger, of Washington, IL, Jennifer Lovel of Peoria, IL, and Keri Gilles and husband, Jon, of Pleasant View, TN; fifteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings, Del Eberhardt and wife, Nancy, of Riverside, CT, and Patricia Dobbins and husband, Dave, of Cary, NC.
Public visitation will be Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 9 to 9:45 a.m., with the service immediately following at 10 a.m., at The Apostolic Christian Church of Peoria, IL, with burial to follow in the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Edwards, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Apostolic Christian Skyline Nursing Home in Peoria, IL.
