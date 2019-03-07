|
Karen Ruth Patterson
PEORIA -- Karen Ruth Patterson, 76, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Feb. 27, 2019 at Salt River Nursing Home in Shelbina, Mo. She was born Oct. 19, 1942 in Kankakee, the daughter of Alvin and Lorene (Kukuck) Stehr, and grew up in Bonfield, IL. Karen married Larry Patterson on March 19, 1970 and resided in Peoria and Mackinaw before relocating to Missouri in 2018.
A beloved family member and friend with a wonderful sense of humor, Karen was a kind and caring soul to all she met. Her passion for sports, music, and pets was only surpassed by her love of her family and friends. She is very much missed.
Karen is survived by her husband, Larry; her son, Blaine, and his wife, Elizabeth; grandson William; step-daughters Kelly Taylor and Karry Colon; brother Robert Stehr; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Memorial services were held on March 2, 2019 in Shelbina, Mo., but donations may be made in her memory to the , a division of the at https://www.strokeassociation.org, or American Humane at http://www.americanhumane.org/.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019