Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
Karl E. Witt Obituary
Karl E. Witt
WASHINGTON - Karl E. Witt, 81, of Washington passed away at 4:44 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
Karl was born on November 30, 1937, in Peoria to the late Herschel and Jessie VanDettum Witt. He married Joyce McIntyre on August 23, 1958, in Peoria, at the University Avenue United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his children, Matt Witt of Farmington, Karen (Gabriel) DeWitt of Franklin, Christine (Melvin) Hyde of East Peoria, Brian (Jenifer) Witt of Commerce City, CO, and Corey (Angie) Witt of Washington; grandchildren, Amanda (Eric) Crawford, Kristara (Dustin) Grebner, Ashley Witt (James), Kaitlyn (Jake) Servis and Jayden (Nick) Porter; four great-grandchildren, Hayley, Adalyn, Aisley and Knox; and his siblings, Suzy (Sam) Larson, Mitzi (Ralph) Timan, Pete (Tina) Witt, Harry Tillman, Patti Heitzman and Terry Heitzman.
Karl was very proud to be in the United States Navy All Peoria Company. He retired from Caterpillar after 37 years as a systems analyst. He enjoyed time outdoors, whether it was fishing, hunting or feeding birds. He was an avid bowler, card player and Cubs fan. He proudly served on the board of Washington Grade School District #52 for over 20 years. Above all else, Karl loved his family and cherished time with them.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at the funeral home, and a half-hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington Grade School District #52 or Washington Community High School for the benefit of their music programs.
Karl's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
