Karleen Helen Mahoney
PEORIA - Karleen Helen Mahoney, 89, of Peoria passed away at 2:14 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
She was born on October 13, 1930, in Marshfield, WI, a daughter of Albert and Myrtle (Zielsdorf) Wenzel. She married Ross James Mahoney on April 18, 1952, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on October 28, 1998, in Appleton, WI.
She was also preceded in death by her three siblings, Raymond Wenzel, Harold Wenzel and Barbara Sletten.
Karleen is survived by her two children, Mark (Joan) Mahoney of Cincinnati, OH, and Linda (Randy) Huber of Edwards, Illinois; five grandchildren, Megan Huber of Peoria, Jeffrey (Sara) Huber of Seattle, WA, Valerie (Greg) Wheeler of Columbus, GA, Shannon (Ryan) Anderson, Appleton, WI, and James Mahoney, Seymour, WI; and four great grandchildren.
Karleen worked for years in the medical records department for both Methodist and Proctor Hospitals in Peoria. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria. As a kind and generous woman, she will be missed by many.
Karleen's funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Waters of Life Chapel in Lutheran Hillside Village. The Rev. Chip Winter will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m., also on Thursday at Lutheran Hillside Village. Burial will take place at a later date in Appleton Highland Memorial Park.
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to her church.
Online condolences may be sent to Karleen's family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019