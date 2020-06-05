Karon BlackPEORIA - Karon Black, passed away peacefully on June 03, 2020, at the age of 78. Born Karon Rae Opper in Peoria on February 17, 1942 to the late Raymond Carl Opper, and Josephine June Geyer-Hurley Opper, Karon attended Manual High School. Karon took great pride in running her home, and taking care of her family. She married the late Ronald Lee Black on December 27, 1958, and together they shared over sixty years of love, and dedication to one another until his passing this past December 25, 2019. Karon is survived by her children, Debbie Dooley, Mona (Chris) Lockhart, and Brian Black; grandchildren, Adam (Deana) McCormick, Josh Black, and Justina (Taylor) Moulton; great grandchildren, Abby McCormick, and Rylan Black; siblings, Sandy (James) VanHouten, Bob (Nancy) Opper, Cheryl Williams, Pam Anderson, and Carla Opper. Karon was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother Bessie Opper, husband, and son in-law Tom Dooley. Private funeral services will be held with burial at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.