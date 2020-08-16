1/1
1967 - 2020
PEORIA - Karyn Elizabeth Knight, 52, of Peoria, IL, passed on to her heavenly home at 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on December 2, 1967, in Peoria to Kenneth and Debra Knight.
Surviving to cherish her in loving memory are her one and only daughter, Alasia D. Knight; her father, Kenneth Knight; her sister, Deanne (Dave) Lott; and her brother, Timothy Knight, all of Peoria, IL; as well as her four nieces and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and her grandparents, Carl and Sarah Knight, who helped raise her.
She graduated in 1984 from Limestone Community High School in Bartonville, IL. Karyn was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She loved being with family and breaking bread. Her beautiful smile, laughter and open arms made her presence known. She had a successful cake business called "Sweetie Pies" while working at Avantis Restaurant as a server for many years.
She was an artist and a free spirit, beautiful inside and out. She cared for others deeply, often putting them before herself. She fulfilled a lifelong dream of moving to California in 2017 with her beloved dog, Jasmine Marie.
A private celebration of life will be held for close family. Memorial donations can be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in her honor. Affordable Funeral & Cremation Services of Central Illinois in Peoria is assisting with cremation arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61548
(309) 688-5000
August 16, 2020
This photo of me and my aunt was taken back in 2016. Four years ago but it seems just like yesterday. I can't say enough good things about my Aunt Karyn and this memory I hold close. She insisted on going to Starved Rock for a couple of days to celebrate my birthday. She asked me if I wanted to wake up early to go for a morning hike to watch the sunrise. It was just me and her. It was a special moment. Looking back this day was a gift. If there was anything I wish everyone knew it would be to not take the ones in your life that love you for granted and when you think of someone to reach out to them and if you don't get a response then keep trying. Make the effort for the relationships in your life that mean something to you and are important and vice versa when someone reaches out to you take that as a sign to connect. People need other people. You never know how long you have with someone. I was blessed with an incredible Aunt. I never fully realized the amount of love she gave and impact she made on me until I had to look back and say goodbye. Aunt Karyn, please know that your spirit and love will live on through me and many more in which you made an impact. Tell the people you love that you love them while they are still here. You will be missed Aunt K ♥
Ashley
Family
August 16, 2020
I only worked with karyn for a short 6 months but boy was she always the light of the room! She made work that much better and could always put a smile on peoples faces! It is heartbreaking to hear about her loss. Prayers to all of her loved ones.
Mackenzie Davis
Coworker
