This photo of me and my aunt was taken back in 2016. Four years ago but it seems just like yesterday. I can't say enough good things about my Aunt Karyn and this memory I hold close. She insisted on going to Starved Rock for a couple of days to celebrate my birthday. She asked me if I wanted to wake up early to go for a morning hike to watch the sunrise. It was just me and her. It was a special moment. Looking back this day was a gift. If there was anything I wish everyone knew it would be to not take the ones in your life that love you for granted and when you think of someone to reach out to them and if you don't get a response then keep trying. Make the effort for the relationships in your life that mean something to you and are important and vice versa when someone reaches out to you take that as a sign to connect. People need other people. You never know how long you have with someone. I was blessed with an incredible Aunt. I never fully realized the amount of love she gave and impact she made on me until I had to look back and say goodbye. Aunt Karyn, please know that your spirit and love will live on through me and many more in which you made an impact. Tell the people you love that you love them while they are still here. You will be missed Aunt K ♥

Ashley

Family