Karyn Knight
PEORIA - Karyn Elizabeth Knight, 52, of Peoria, IL, passed on to her heavenly home at 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on December 2, 1967, in Peoria to Kenneth and Debra Knight.
Surviving to cherish her in loving memory are her one and only daughter, Alasia D. Knight; her father, Kenneth Knight; her sister, Deanne (Dave) Lott; and her brother, Timothy Knight, all of Peoria, IL; as well as her four nieces and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and her grandparents, Carl and Sarah Knight, who helped raise her.
She graduated in 1984 from Limestone Community High School in Bartonville, IL. Karyn was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She loved being with family and breaking bread. Her beautiful smile, laughter and open arms made her presence known. She had a successful cake business called "Sweetie Pies" while working at Avantis Restaurant as a server for many years.
She was an artist and a free spirit, beautiful inside and out. She cared for others deeply, often putting them before herself. She fulfilled a lifelong dream of moving to California in 2017 with her beloved dog, Jasmine Marie.
A private celebration of life will be held for close family. Memorial donations can be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in her honor. Affordable Funeral & Cremation Services of Central Illinois in Peoria is assisting with cremation arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com
