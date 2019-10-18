|
|
Katharine Davis
PEORIA – Katharine Davis, 85, of Peoria, formerly of East Peoria, passed away at 6:15 pm Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Generations at Peoria.
She was born Sept. 11, 1934 in Chicago to Carlton and Anna Hornung Underhill. She married Ronald Davis in Springfield on Jan. 10, 1952. He preceded her in death in 1978. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers, Jack, Carl, David and Robert.
Surviving are three children, Rebecca (Jim) Powell of East Peoria, Roberta (Pete) Pipp of Florida, Gene Davis of Colorado; and four grandchildren.
Katharine worked as a cosmetology teacher at Oehrlein School of Cosmetology in East Peoria for several years. She later owned and operated a beauty salon in Wisconsin for 20 years.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family.
Katharine's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019