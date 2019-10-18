Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Fondulac Cemetery
East Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katharine Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katharine Davis


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katharine Davis Obituary
Katharine Davis
PEORIA – Katharine Davis, 85, of Peoria, formerly of East Peoria, passed away at 6:15 pm Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Generations at Peoria.
She was born Sept. 11, 1934 in Chicago to Carlton and Anna Hornung Underhill. She married Ronald Davis in Springfield on Jan. 10, 1952. He preceded her in death in 1978. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers, Jack, Carl, David and Robert.
Surviving are three children, Rebecca (Jim) Powell of East Peoria, Roberta (Pete) Pipp of Florida, Gene Davis of Colorado; and four grandchildren.
Katharine worked as a cosmetology teacher at Oehrlein School of Cosmetology in East Peoria for several years. She later owned and operated a beauty salon in Wisconsin for 20 years.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family.
Katharine's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katharine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now