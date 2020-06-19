Katherine A. Stolin
EAST PEORIA – Katherine A. Stolin, 93, of East Peoria, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 23, 1926, in Chicago, IL. She married Bernard J. Stolin in November 1946. He preceded her in death in 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents William and Bessie (Gordon) Durham; three brothers, Robert Durham, Richard Durham and David Durham; one sister, Lucille Shaw; one grandchild, and one great-grandchild.
Katherine is survived by one son, James Stolin of East Peoria; three daughters, Kathy (Mike) Harr of Morton, Cheryl (Uwe) Janssen of Murrieta, Calif., and Monica (Marlin) Gunns of La Habra Heights, Calif.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Gloria Raef of Audubon, Penn., Rebecca Kiefer of Peoria, Carol Sue Rivers of Gladstone, Mich.; and two brothers, Ronald Durham of Bartonville and Steven Durham of Pasadena, Calif.
She enjoyed canning vegetables from the family garden, making jams, working puzzles, embroidery, working crosswords, garage sales, and crafts.
She was an honorary member of the AMA (American Motorcycle Association) and the PMC (Peoria Motorcycle Club).
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Oak Grove Bible Church, 3221 Springfield Rd., East Peoria IL 61611, with Pastor Gerald Rupp officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:15 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oak Grove Evangelical Bible Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for Katherine's family, visit www.knappjohnson.com
EAST PEORIA – Katherine A. Stolin, 93, of East Peoria, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 23, 1926, in Chicago, IL. She married Bernard J. Stolin in November 1946. He preceded her in death in 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents William and Bessie (Gordon) Durham; three brothers, Robert Durham, Richard Durham and David Durham; one sister, Lucille Shaw; one grandchild, and one great-grandchild.
Katherine is survived by one son, James Stolin of East Peoria; three daughters, Kathy (Mike) Harr of Morton, Cheryl (Uwe) Janssen of Murrieta, Calif., and Monica (Marlin) Gunns of La Habra Heights, Calif.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Gloria Raef of Audubon, Penn., Rebecca Kiefer of Peoria, Carol Sue Rivers of Gladstone, Mich.; and two brothers, Ronald Durham of Bartonville and Steven Durham of Pasadena, Calif.
She enjoyed canning vegetables from the family garden, making jams, working puzzles, embroidery, working crosswords, garage sales, and crafts.
She was an honorary member of the AMA (American Motorcycle Association) and the PMC (Peoria Motorcycle Club).
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Oak Grove Bible Church, 3221 Springfield Rd., East Peoria IL 61611, with Pastor Gerald Rupp officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:15 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oak Grove Evangelical Bible Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for Katherine's family, visit www.knappjohnson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.