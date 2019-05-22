Peoria Journal Star Obituaries
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
at her home
Katherine Ellen "Kathie" Downs


1949 - 2019
Katherine Ellen "Kathie" Downs Obituary
Katherine Ellen "Kathie" Downs
PEORIA - Katherine Ellen "Kathie" Downs, 69, of Peoria passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
She was born in Highland Park, Michigan, on November 24, 1949, to Paul and June Snider. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Downs; and her parents. She is survived by two brothers, David Snider of Casa Grande, AZ, and Myk Snider of Hoffman Estates, IL.
Growing up in Peoria, she enjoyed music and animals. She attended Illinois State University and the American University of Beirut (Lebanon). In the early 1970s, she returned to Peoria, where she met her husband, whom she married on May 12, 1979.
She worked with children, providing one-on-one academic coaching for many young students over the years, cherishing each and every one of them, and celebrating their successes. She loved all of the horses who boarded at her stables. She loved her bountiful garden and mowing her expansive lawn and she bonded with the innumerable cats who found a kindred spirit in her.
A celebration of life is planned for June 15, 2019, at her home.
Donations in Kathie's memory may be made to Saddlebred Rescue, Inc., a New Jersey charity.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019
