Katherine McGehee
1933 - 2020
Ms. Katherine McGehee
PEORIA - Ms. Katherine McGehee, 86, was born December 06, 1933 in Obion, TN to the late Lutrell and Eddie Mae Burns Sr. She departed this life on November 19, 2020 at Unity Point Methodist Medical Center. Ms. Katherine graduated from Miles Highschool in Union City, TN. She moved to Peoria in 1964. Ms. Katherine joined New Morning Star Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Calvin Hightower. She sung with the Celestial Choir and loved her church which she was a dedicated member and became a Mother of New Morning Star until taking ill. She married L.G. McGehee in 1995 he precedes her.
Ms. Katherine was an amazing Chef. She cooked for Carson Price Scott, many fraternity houses on Bradley Campus, and Roosevelt School. She retired as a head cook from Greater Peoria Regional Airport. Ms. Katherine enjoyed life to the fullest, she especially loved traveling with her girls.
Ms. Katherine leaves to cherish her precious memory: four loving daughters: Doniece Moore- Brown, She-Wonn Fulce, Tamra Moore, all of Indianapolis, IN and, Carrie Fulce of Peoria (Whom she made her home with when she moved back to Peoria); two sons: Cornelius Williams of Memphis, TN and Rhea (Marsha) Taylor of Peoria; eighteen loving grandchildren:Gloria Moore, Keniesha Moore, Kevin Moore, LaCarrius Fulce, LaScocia Franklin, LaQuoia Fulce, LaJuan Porch, Joe Porch Jr.,LaVante Fulce, Shalice Thomas, Shanice Thomas, Tierra Thomas, Richayla Walker, Essence Fulce, Eboni Kelley, Rhea Taylor Jr., Sebastian Moore, and K'Arrah Thomas; fourteen great-grandchildren, a host of great great-grandchildren, six niece and nephews, and other family and friends whom will miss her dearly.
In addition to her loving parents she was preceded in death by one son: Eddie Moore; one brother Lutrell Burns Jr.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel at 4:00 p.m. with a drive- up visitation commencing one-hour prior at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Cleveland Thomas will officiate. Due to COVID-19 mandates masks and social distancing are required.
Ms. Katherine will be entombed at Parkview Cemetery Mausoleum on Monday, December 1, 2020

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel
