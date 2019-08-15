Home

Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Katherine "Katie" Reese


1983 - 2019
Katherine "Katie" Reese Obituary
Katherine "Katie" Reese
PEORIA - Katherine "Katie" Reese, 35 of Peoria, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her home in Peoria.
She was born August 19, 1983, in Peoria, IL.
Surviving is her mother, Theresa McClellan of Peoria; one sister, Amy (Brett) Dooley also of Peoria; Tessa and Tanner, whom she was an amazing and loving aunt to; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved dogs, Libby and Lacey.
Katie attended church at Northwoods Community Church. She enjoyed listening to music, doing arts and crafts, loved animals and spending time with her family, especially her niece and nephew.
A visitation will be from 3 pm to 5 pm, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton in Peoria. Cremation will be accorded following the visitation.
Memorials may be made to the Central Illinois Autism Association. Words of comfort may be submitted to www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019
