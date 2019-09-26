|
Katherine Schafer
PEORIA - Katherine (Resler) Schafer, 93, of Peoria, passed away at 12:28 pm, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Buehler Home in Peoria.
She was born December 21, 1925 in Taylorville, IL to William and Emily (Schultz) Resler. Katherine married Melvin J. Schafer April 22, 1944 in Peoria. He preceded her in death May 22, 2005. Her parents, three brothers and one sister also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughter, Kathy (John) Spuler of Germantown Hills; two grandchildren, Jenni (Jason) Nash of Germantown Hills and Jessica (Chris) Zobac of Peoria; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert Resler of Utah, and three sisters, Ruby (Ed) Walton of Nevada, Patty Kreeger of East Peoria and Myrtle (Rod) Sharka of Wisconsin.
Katherine graduated from Manual High School and worked as a Dental Technician for Dental Arts Laboratories and then at Hiram-Walker Distillery until retiring in 1981.
She lived at Buehler Home for over 13 years and she enjoyed many friendships and activities there. Katherine was of the Christian faith. She claimed Jesus as her savior and was ready to go to Heaven.
A service will be Monday, September 30, 2019 at 2:30 pm with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Burial will follow the service at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
For the love of her great-grandchildren, memorials may be made to Lifesong for Orphans, P.O. Box 40, Gridley, IL 61744, Zobac 8281 on the memo line, or to Hugs and Beans, a coffee business run by the Life Skills class, checks can be made to Megan King, c/o Germantown Hills School, 103 Warrior Way, Germantown Hills, IL 61548. Condolences may be submitted at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019